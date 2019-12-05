In this article Marius Sandbu compares using Azure RemoteApp to RDS Azure IaaS to Citrix XenDesktop when hosting apps (or desktops).

So first of let’s explore what Azure RemoteApp is. This is a feature which allows us to deliver Applications using RDP. You use an custom client from Microsoft ontop of the regular MSTSC client, which in essence wraps inn Azure AD authentication and resources on top.

It comes in four flavours. Basic, Standard, Premium and Premium plus. One thing to be aware of is that For Basic and Standard tiers, there is minimum requirement of 20 users for each App Collection. For Premium and Premium Plus, the minimum requirement is 5 users for each App Collection.

So if we choose Basic and only have one user we will be billed for 20 users, same goes with Premium where the minimum is 5 users, other then that we do not need any other licenses, and the subscription model is easy a user/month$

With regular IaaS we can setup this as an “regular” RDS solution, we can also leverage other Azure features such as ARM using templates to automatically provision more resources/RDS servers needed and publish endpoints.

Using regular IaaS we can also leverage UDP when setting up endpoints for each resource. Which allow us to use RemoteFX features available for RDS.

Citrix has created a finished blueprint which allows of a full deployment of Citrix in Azure.

More at the source: https://msandbu.wordpress.com/2016/01/12/azure-remoteapp-vs-rds-azure-iaas-vs-citrix-xendesktop/